  • A worker sorts plastic bottles at Sri Lanka's largest plastic recycling facility Eco Spindles, in Horana on June 16. | AFP-JIJI
    A worker sorts plastic bottles at Sri Lanka's largest plastic recycling facility Eco Spindles, in Horana on June 16. | AFP-JIJI

It’s been called the “war on plastic.”

From bans on plastic shopping bags in countries such as China, Canada and France to moves to ditch plastic straws and utensils by global giants like Starbucks and McDonald’s, the past several years have seen governments and companies take significant steps to limit plastic production and waste.

So why is the world still losing?

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW