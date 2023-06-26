It’s been called the “war on plastic.”
From bans on plastic shopping bags in countries such as China, Canada and France to moves to ditch plastic straws and utensils by global giants like Starbucks and McDonald’s, the past several years have seen governments and companies take significant steps to limit plastic production and waste.
So why is the world still losing?
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.