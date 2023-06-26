  • JSR's bioscience and informatics research and development center in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture | BLOOMBERG
    JSR's bioscience and informatics research and development center in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture | BLOOMBERG

The government has unveiled a ¥903.9 billion ($6.3 billion) deal to buy out and privatize JSR, taking direct control of the world leader in chipmaking compounds at a time U.S.-Chinese tensions threaten to fragment the $550 billion global semiconductor industry.

The government-backed Japan Investment Corp. plans to offer shareholders ¥4,350 a share in a tender offer around December, the company said Monday in a statement. That works out to as much as ¥903.9 billion, JSR said.

The move could help Tokyo expand control over compounds essential for making advanced semiconductors. Founded in 1957, JSR is the world’s leading maker of photoresists and one of three Japanese companies, along with Shin-Etsu Chemical and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, that control the global supply of fluorinated polyimide and hydrogen fluoride.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED