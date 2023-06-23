  • An MQ-9B SeaGuardian drone model is displayed at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, near the French capital, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    An MQ-9B SeaGuardian drone model is displayed at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, near the French capital, on Wednesday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

Washington – The United States unveiled agreements this week to sell weapons to India and share with it sensitive military technology, a clear sign of the Biden administration’s desire to deepen ties with New Delhi to counter China’s ambitions in Asia.

But those plans, announced on Thursday during a state visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and future defense cooperation face significant challenges from the U.S. government’s own weapons export rules.

The Biden administration says sweeping agreements on semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space and defense cooperation and sales will ring in a new era in relations.

