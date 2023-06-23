As the two Koreas near the anniversary of the start of their conflict in 1950, both sides are pouring money into drone programs to bolster their militaries along a border dubbed “the Cold War’s last frontier.”

South Korea’s cabinet this week approved plans for a new drone command to be set up by the military around September to provide what the government called an “overwhelming response” to any provocations by North Korea’s unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs.

North Korea appears to have started testing a new large drone at its Panghyon airbase, NK News reported last week based on satellite images. The aircraft was the largest it has seen to date, with an estimated wingspan of about 115 feet (35 meters), bigger than the 65-foot drone spotted at the airbase earlier this month, it said.