AI developers, lawyers, academics and business executives have launched an organization aimed at creating guidelines for use of artist-created images as learning materials for AI generation of images amid concerns over copyright infringement.

An AI-generated image tool, or text-to-image AI generator, allows users to create images based on written descriptions and learning from other images available online, including those made by artists.

Concerned that this could infringe on copyright, image-providing company Amana spearheaded the move to establish the Japan Image Generative AI Consortium on Tuesday, joined by 20 AI experts from various fields.