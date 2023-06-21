“Aussies know a road warrior when they see one,” Ukraine’s Defense Department said earlier this month in a video posted to social media urging Australia to send over more tanks.

Featuring rock music blaring over footage from Mad Max movies portraying battles in a dystopian Australia, the video highlighted a new push to urge Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government to ramp up support as Kyiv confronts Russia’s vast military.

Unspoken is an important statistic: Out of the developed Group of 20 nations, Australia is among the smallest contributors to Ukraine despite being a major indirect economic beneficiary of the war.