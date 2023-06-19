If a recession is going to come in the next 12 months — and most economists surveyed say it probably is — then U.S. President Joe Biden should hope it begins sooner rather than later.

The last three one-term presidents — Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and Donald Trump — have all had their re-election hopes felled by an economic downturn.

But the list of presidents who survived recessions on their watch is just as long. Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush all won re-election — in the first two cases by landslides.