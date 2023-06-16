Saboteurs target a nation leading the world in clean energy. They hack into vulnerable wind and solar power systems. They knock out digitalized energy grids. They wreak havoc.

It’s the stuff of nightmares for European power chiefs.

Henriette Borgund knows attackers can find weaknesses in the defenses of a big renewables power company — she’s found them herself. She joined Norway’s Hydro as an “ethical hacker” last April, bringing years of experience in military cyberdefense to bear at a time of war in Europe and chaos in energy markets.