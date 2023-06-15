  • An undated photo shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, on Wednesday. | HELLENIC COAST GUARD / VIA REUTERS
    An undated photo shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, on Wednesday. | HELLENIC COAST GUARD / VIA REUTERS

ATHENS, Greece – At least 79 people drowned in the Aegean Sea after a large boat carrying migrants sank early Wednesday, Greek authorities said, in the deadliest such episode off the country’s coast since the height of the 2015 migration crisis.

More than 100 people were rescued, but the Greek coast guard warned that the death toll would probably increase.

What happened?

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW