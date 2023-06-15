ATHENS, Greece – At least 79 people drowned in the Aegean Sea after a large boat carrying migrants sank early Wednesday, Greek authorities said, in the deadliest such episode off the country’s coast since the height of the 2015 migration crisis.
More than 100 people were rescued, but the Greek coast guard warned that the death toll would probably increase.
What happened?
