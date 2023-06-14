Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom to federal charges he mishandled state secrets and immediately resumed rallying supporters behind his 2024 presidential bid.

Trump, who is making a comeback bid for the White House, is the first former president who has faced federal criminal charges. He appeared in court wearing a navy blue suit, white shirt and red tie, and pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts against him. Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, entered the plea on his client’s behalf before a federal magistrate judge.

“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Blanche said during the hearing.