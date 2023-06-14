Shareholders of Toyota voted down an unprecedented resolution on its automaker’s climate lobbying and backed its board at an annual general meeting on Wednesday, sending an endorsement of the Japanese automaker’s strategy.

The rejection by shareholders of the resolution calling for greater disclosure on climate lobbying was put forward by a trio of European asset managers and widely expected to be defeated, given the strength of management support among individual investors and the number of Toyota group companies and suppliers in the automaker’s shareholder base.

Shareholders also voted in favor of all 10 members of the board. That vote, and particularly support for Chairman Akio Toyoda, had been in focus after some major U.S. pension funds said they would not vote for Toyoda, citing concerns about board independence.