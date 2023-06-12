  • A Buddhist monk protests against nuclear weapons in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, ahead of the Group of Seven summit, on May 17. | REUTERS
    A Buddhist monk protests against nuclear weapons in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, ahead of the Group of Seven summit, on May 17. | REUTERS

Despite lofty hopes for a “nuke-free world,” global spending on nuclear weapons continued to surge in 2022, with the world’s nine nuclear states continuing to modernize and expand their arsenals.

The alarming development — the third year in a row that spending has risen — not only highlights a worsening global security environment, but also deals a serious blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s vision of a world without nuclear weapons.

The nuclear-armed countries — the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel — spent almost $83 billion on the weapons and related systems last year, of which the private sector earned at least $29 billion, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said in a report released Monday.

