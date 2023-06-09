  • The Lower House Cabinet Committee approved a bill to promote understanding of LGBTQ people in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
    The Lower House Cabinet Committee approved a bill to promote understanding of LGBTQ people in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

Following a notably brief debate, a Lower House committee on Friday approved a bill to promote the understanding of sexual minorities, clearing the way for its passage in the House of Representatives early next week.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition reached an agreement with two opposition parties — Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) — over an amended version of the bill submitted to parliament in mid-May ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and Reiwa Shinsengumi voted against the bill, as they have championed another bill drafted by a group of ruling and opposition parties in 2021.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED