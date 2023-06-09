Japan and South Korea may soon discuss the possibility of reviving a bilateral currency swap arrangement that expired years ago, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday, though some officials were cautious over the chances for a deal.
The currency swap could be on the agenda when Suzuki meets his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho for a bilateral finance dialogue that is expected to be held in Tokyo later this month, though the date has still to be finalized.
“It could include a Japan-South Korea currency swap arrangement,” Suzuki said. “That’s all I can say at the moment, as we are making final arrangements toward June 29.”
