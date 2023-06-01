  • (From left to right) EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, EU Commissioner for Competitiveness Margrethe Vestager, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attend a final news conference in connection with the TTC meeting in Lulea, Sweden on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    (From left to right) EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, EU Commissioner for Competitiveness Margrethe Vestager, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attend a final news conference in connection with the TTC meeting in Lulea, Sweden on Wednesday. | REUTERS

The U.S. and the European Union are still struggling to agree on specific ways to slow China’s technological rise and limit its coercive trade practices even as both have signed onto the strategic need to “de-risk” their relationships with Beijing.

Senior U.S. officials had wanted the EU to agree this week to jointly pursue a new mechanism to screen outbound investments to places like China. Instead, the two sides emerged from a high-level trade meeting in northern Sweden with a joint document that largely avoids mentioning Beijing.

“We start from exactly the same approach, which is that none of us are looking for confrontation,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint news conference. “None of us are looking for a cold war.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW