Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is heading to China to meet with technology executives in the world’s biggest chip market, despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Huang, who headlined a trade show in Taiwan this week, plans to travel to China for the first time in years in June, said the people, who asked not to be identified because his schedule is private. Companies on his itinerary include gaming leader Tencent Holdings and TikTok-owner ByteDance, one of the people said.

Nvidia is emerging as a critical player in the booming field of artificial intelligence, but its position in China has been complicated by geopolitics. U.S. sanctions unveiled by the Biden administration last year prevent the semiconductor company from selling its most advanced AI chipsets to Chinese customers, including Tencent and ByteDance.