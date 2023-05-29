A flurry of diplomatic achievements, including a long-awaited thaw in bilateral relations with South Korea and a fruitful Group of Seven leaders summit in Hiroshima, has given a substantial boost to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval ratings, prompting speculation about a potential snap election.

Political pundits have been contemplating multiple scenarios, ranging from a summertime ballot to an election during parliament’s session in the fall.

Here are three scenarios ahead of a possible snap election:

