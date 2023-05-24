Coming off the historic Hiroshima summit, the burning question in the Japanese political world is whether Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pursue a snap election; in other words, will he dissolve the House of Representatives and call for a general election in the coming months?

Kishida has already denied that he is considering this, but then again, so does every Japanese prime minister when asked about the timing for snap elections.

In reality, there is no better time for Kishida to call a snap election than this summer. Although it is never wise to gamble on politics, this is the surest bet according to political logic.