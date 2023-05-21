Hiroshima – In a news conference on a balmy afternoon as Hiroshima’s Atomic Bomb Dome loomed in the background, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday underscored the role of the summit in sending a message of peace to the globe, bringing the curtain down on a momentous Group of Seven leaders summit.
The fanfare surrounding the event masked a meeting that, while rich in symbolism, was meager on substance as Kishida looks to pivot to domestic issues, begging the question: Can the prime minister translate his diplomatic successes into gains at home?
Pictures of world leaders laying wreaths in memory of the city’s atomic-bombing victims and visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park’s museum — as well as footage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s surprise visit in Japan for the G7 meeting after a 9,000-kilometer trek — will be seared in the minds of many both in Japan and across the globe.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.