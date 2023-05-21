  • French President Emmanuel Macron talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on Sunday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    French President Emmanuel Macron talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on Sunday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Hiroshima – As Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday, cameras zoomed in on the plane: a French government-labelled military aircraft.

At times since Russia invaded Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic overtures have made some of his allies angry and wary of his intentions despite Paris providing substantial military and financial aid to Ukraine.

But on Friday as Zelenskyy first landed in Jeddah to address the Arab League, the French Airbus emblazoned with the tricolor flag marked an achievement for Macron.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW