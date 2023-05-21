Amid growing concerns over the governance of generative artificial intelligence, the Group of Seven leaders gathering in Hiroshima agreed Saturday to launch a working group to beef up collaboration to tackle various issues in relation to the new technology.

The G7 nations will start the initiative — dubbed the Hiroshima AI process — later this year to facilitate discussions. The group is also expected to be joined by relevant international bodies, including the OECD.

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have taken the tech world by storm and are believed to be a game changer that could significantly boost productivity. But they are also likely to pose risks, such as eliminating jobs and spreading fake news.