Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Hiroshima to take part in ongoing Group of Seven leaders’ summit discussions in person, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing unidentified sources.

It was not immediately clear what day the Ukrainian leader would visit, but he had originally been scheduled to participate in an online session on Sunday, the closing day of the summit.

G7 leaders were set to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, with a joint statement expected to address the bloc’s unity in supporting Kyiv and slapping ever-more onerous measures on Moscow over the war.