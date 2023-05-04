  • First found in Kobe in 1992, a single specimen of Thismia kobensis sat in storage for years at the Museum of Nature and Human Activities in neighboring Sanda. | COURTESY OF KENJI SUETSUGU
For over two decades, scientists thought the “fairy lantern” plant Thismia kobensis, with its ghostly white leaves and tiny stems, was extinct.

Now it’s being called a “Lazarus species” for its apparent return from the dead, following a discovery by Kobe University researchers.

A recent study in the journal Phytotaxa describes how scientists at the university located living individuals.

