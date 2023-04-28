In the debut of the Bank of Japan’s new policymaking team, the central bank on Friday announced that it will continue its dovish monetary stance but will aim to do a comprehensive review of its overall policy going back two decades.

The BOJ said it will spend about a year to a year and half on an overhaul of its monetary measures, which new Gov. Kazuo Ueda suggested he would do during his inaugural news conference earlier this month.

“Since the late 1990s, when Japan’s economy fell into deflation, achieving price stability has been a challenge for a long period of 25 years,” the central bank said in a statement.