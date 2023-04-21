Amid growing fears of China’s crackdown on free speech, a Hong Kong student studying at a Japanese university was arrested upon returning home last month over comments made on social media during her time in Japan.

The student, who allegedly violated the Hong Kong national security law, is believed to be the first person apprehended under the law for actions committed in Japan, Jiji Press reported.

The student reportedly said on Facebook that “Hong Kong’s independence is the only way” two years ago when she was studying in Japan. The Hong Kong police arrested her when she went back to renew her identification document, alleging that she encouraged divisions in the country, according to the report.