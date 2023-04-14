Details have emerged about China’s plans for a no-fly zone north of Taiwan, with Taipei saying the airspace closure is believed to be due to maritime safety concerns over possible falling rocket debris.

The plan for the no-fly zone announced by China is linked to its launch of a weather satellite, Fengyuan-3G, scheduled for 9:40 a.m. Sunday, which falls within the duration of the restriction, Central News Agency of Taiwan reported on Thursday, citing Taiwanese national security officials.

Beijing also indirectly acknowledged that the Sunday flight ban near Taiwan is in response to potential “falling rocket debris.”