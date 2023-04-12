  • The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. An International Monetary Fund report said clear communication in the event of adjustments to the BOJ's monetary policy is critical to avoid market volatility. | BLOOMBERG
    The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. An International Monetary Fund report said clear communication in the event of adjustments to the BOJ's monetary policy is critical to avoid market volatility. | BLOOMBERG

The Bank of Japan could help prevent abrupt policy changes later by allowing more flexibility in its bond yield curve control, the International Monetary Fund said in its global financial stability report released on Tuesday.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides the 10-year government bond yield around 0% as part of efforts to sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target.

The central bank’s decision in December to widen the tolerance band around the yield target has heightened market bets of a further near-term tweak or end to YCC.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED