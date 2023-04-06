  • South Korean soldiers take part in the Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the U.S., at a military training field near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, on March 16 | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
SEOUL – North Korea on Thursday accused the U.S. and South Korea of escalating tensions to the brink of nuclear war through their joint military drills, vowing to respond with “offensive action,” state media KCNA reported.

KCNA released a commentary by Choe Ju Hyon, whom it called an international security analyst, criticizing the exercises as “a trigger for driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to the point of explosion.”

“The reckless military confrontational hysteria of the U.S. and its followers against the DPRK is driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to an irreversible catastrophe … to the brink of a nuclear war,” the article said.

