  • A total of 500,562 bullying cases were reported in elementary schools in fiscal 2021 | GETTY IMAGES
What if your child is bullied at school or online?

It’s something every parent fears and while financial losses are likely not their first concern, a new insurance policy to be made available later this year will at least ease those worries.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance will start selling an insurance policy in October that covers up to ¥200,000 per case if a child is bullied at school or online, covering counseling fees and the costs associated with transferring schools, such as buying new uniforms and learning materials.

