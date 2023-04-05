What if your child is bullied at school or online?
It’s something every parent fears and while financial losses are likely not their first concern, a new insurance policy to be made available later this year will at least ease those worries.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance will start selling an insurance policy in October that covers up to ¥200,000 per case if a child is bullied at school or online, covering counseling fees and the costs associated with transferring schools, such as buying new uniforms and learning materials.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.