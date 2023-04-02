  • New recruits of Chinese People's Liberation Army attend a send-off ceremony at a railway station in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China, on March 16. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
TAIPEI – Thousands of miles from the cities that Russia is bombing in Ukraine, China has been studying the war.

In an indirect struggle between two superpowers on the other side of the world, Beijing sees a source of invaluable lessons on weapons, troop power, intelligence and deterrence that can help it prepare for potential wars of its own.

In particular, Chinese military analysts have scrutinized the fighting for innovations and tactics that could help in a possible clash over Taiwan, the island democracy that Beijing wants to absorb and the United States has at times pledged to defend.

