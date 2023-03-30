Tone-deaf decisions by members of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s entourage have triggered another avoidable mishap for his administration.

Only a few months have passed since his son and political secretary Shotaro Kishida had a shopping spree during a diplomatic tour overseas in January. Yet now Kishida is under fire in Parliament again for two more minor blunders.

Last week, Kishida was criticized for distributing manju — steamed buns filled with sweet bean paste — with his face and the G7 logo printed on them at a recent party with political supporters. Days later, he gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a hissho shamoji — a large wooden paddle often used as a good-luck charm for victory over an opponent — during his recent trip to Kyiv. The gift has caused a flap in Parliament with opposition members accusing the government of being insensitive.