  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands before their joint press conference, after signing bilateral documents and their meeting in Kyiv on March 21 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | AFP-JIJI
Tone-deaf decisions by members of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s entourage have triggered another avoidable mishap for his administration.

Only a few months have passed since his son and political secretary Shotaro Kishida had a shopping spree during a diplomatic tour overseas in January. Yet now Kishida is under fire in Parliament again for two more minor blunders.

Last week, Kishida was criticized for distributing manju — steamed buns filled with sweet bean paste — with his face and the G7 logo printed on them at a recent party with political supporters. Days later, he gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a hissho shamoji — a large wooden paddle often used as a good-luck charm for victory over an opponent — during his recent trip to Kyiv. The gift has caused a flap in Parliament with opposition members accusing the government of being insensitive.

