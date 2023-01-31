Shotaro Kishida, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s eldest son and his executive secretary, is in the hot seat over media reports that he went shopping and sightseeing in Europe, Canada and the U.S. using official vehicles when he accompanied the prime minister to those places in January.

On Tuesday, the prime minister acknowledged that Shotaro Kishida, 32, had shopped at the Harrods department store in London to purchase souvenirs for all Cabinet ministers.

“He bought them (on my behalf) for all the ministers … and (I paid for them) out of my own pocket,” Fumio Kishida told a Lower House Budget Committee session.