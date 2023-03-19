  • Satoko Yoshimura, a strawberry farmer, harvests the fruit at her farm in Osaka on Feb. 14. She has developed techniques to limit the need for kerosene heating. | NORIKO HAYASHI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Minoh, Osaka Pref. – Strawberry shortcake. Strawberry mochi. Strawberries a la mode.

These may sound like summertime delights. But in Japan, the strawberry crop peaks in wintertime — a chilly season of picture-perfect berries, the most immaculate ones selling for tens of thousands of yen apiece to be given as special gifts.

Japan’s strawberries come with an environmental toll. To re-create an artificial spring in the winter months, farmers grow their out-of-season delicacies in huge greenhouses heated with giant, gas-guzzling heaters.

