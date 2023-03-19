Nuclear-armed North Korea fired off at least one apparent ballistic missile Sunday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, days before the U.S. and South Korea were scheduled to wrap up large-scale joint military drills.

The Japan Coast Guard said the missile, launched at around 11:09 a.m., had already fallen into the Sea of Japan by 11:20 a.m., meaning it was likely a short-range weapon. It was believed to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its coast.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the launch of a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.