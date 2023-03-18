The U.S. State Department approved a potential sale of Tomahawk missile systems worth $895 million to Australia, further tightening security ties between the two nations.

The provision of as many as 220 Tomahawk missiles to Australia would “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the U.S.,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

“It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the agency said, adding Australia would use the missiles for domestic defense and deterrence of “regional threats.”