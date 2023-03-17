Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia on a state visit next week, his first trip to Russia since it invaded Ukraine.
Xi will be in Russia from March 20 to 22, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday. It will be his first overseas trip since he won a third term as president earlier this month.
During the trip, Xi is expected to discuss China’s recently released 12-point blueprint for ending the war in Ukraine, a document dismissed by most Western governments. The criticism of the plan was more muted from Ukraine, which has tried to avoid alienating Beijing since the start of the war.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.