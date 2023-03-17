  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in February 2022. | KREMLIN / SPUTNIK/ VIA REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Russia on a state visit next week, his first trip to Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

Xi will be in Russia from March 20 to 22, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday. It will be his first overseas trip since he won a third term as president earlier this month.

During the trip, Xi is expected to discuss China’s recently released 12-point blueprint for ending the war in Ukraine, a document dismissed by most Western governments. The criticism of the plan was more muted from Ukraine, which has tried to avoid alienating Beijing since the start of the war.

