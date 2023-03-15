OpenAI is unveiling the successor to an artificial intelligence tool that spawned viral services ChatGPT and Dall-E, and set off intense competition among technology companies in the area known as generative AI.
The startup said the new version of the technology, called GPT-4, is more accurate, creative and collaborative. Microsoft Corp., which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, said the new version of the AI tool is powering its Bing search engine.
GPT-4, which stands for generative pre-trained transformer 4, will be available to OpenAI’s paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers, and developers can sign up to build applications with it.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.