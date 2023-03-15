OpenAI is unveiling the successor to an artificial intelligence tool that spawned viral services ChatGPT and Dall-E, and set off intense competition among technology companies in the area known as generative AI.

The startup said the new version of the technology, called GPT-4, is more accurate, creative and collaborative. Microsoft Corp., which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, said the new version of the AI tool is powering its Bing search engine.

GPT-4, which stands for generative pre-trained transformer 4, will be available to OpenAI’s paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers, and developers can sign up to build applications with it.