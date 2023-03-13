The three surviving South Koreans who have won court cases over being forced to work under Japanese colonial rule have formally rejected a government compensation plan, potentially throwing up legal obstacles for Seoul as it seeks to mend ties with Tokyo.

Seoul announced last week that South Korean companies would compensate people forced to work under Japan’s 1910-1945 rule, seeking to end a spat that has undercut U.S.-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.

Three of 15 plaintiffs in cases where South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms to pay reparations in 2018 are still alive and all are formally rejecting the government proposal, a representative said Monday.