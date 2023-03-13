U.S. officials stepped in to stem financial fallout from the failure of tech startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), saying that all customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday.

The move will not lead to losses by American taxpayers and all depositors, including those whose funds exceed the maximum government-insured level, will be made whole, according to a joint statement by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chair Martin Gruenberg on Sunday evening.

The moves reassured financial markets, sending stock indexes up in early Asia trading, but left questions unanswered about buyers for the banks, and left equity and bondholders of the two failed institutions with steep losses.