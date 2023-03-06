U.S. President Joe Biden listed accomplishments in the White House, including appointing the first Black woman Supreme Court justice, as he sought to strengthen ties with Black voters at a hallowed site for the 1960s civil-rights movement ahead of a planned 2024 re-election bid.

Biden spoke in Selma, Alabama, to mark the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when White state troopers attacked voting-rights demonstrators. It was his second attempt in less than two months to solidify support among Black voters after a speech at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in January.

“My message to you is this: We see you,” Biden told the crowd of several hundred at the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday. “We’re fighting to make sure no one is left behind. This is a time of choosing and we need everybody engaged.”