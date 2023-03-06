If South Korea’s big boom in dating and relationship reality TV shows is anything to go by, the country’s interest in romance has never been greater.

At least 20 such shows aired across the country’s cable TV networks and video streaming platforms last year, more than triple the number in 2021, according to a tally.

There’s a plethora of shows matchmaking young single people, but also, notably, a growing number highlighting South Korea’s increasing acceptance of nontraditional relationships that don’t revolve around marriage and starting a family.