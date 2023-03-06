Keen to store more irrigation water to shore up food security and protect itself from longer climate change-fueled droughts and extreme rainfall, Indonesia has embarked on a dam-building project that aims to see 57 new dams in place by 2024.

But for those in the path of those building projects, the work has not always brought greater security.

In Indonesia’s Central Java province, ongoing work on the 690-hectare Bener Dam has destroyed farmer Gunawan’s small durian fruit plot, robbing him of his income.