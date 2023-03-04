Mitsubishi Corp. signed a deal worth ¥260 billion ($1.9 billion) to supply equipment for a commuter railway system in Manila, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The Japanese trading house will provide a package including signals, communications equipment and rails in a project designed to alleviate chronic traffic congestion and air pollution in the capital, the report said.
The work is part of the Philippine department of transportation’s plans to extend the North-South Commuter Railway, which will connect Manila and surrounding cities, by about 110 kilometers, the paper said.
