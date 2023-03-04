Takeda Pharmaceutical will sell its dengue vaccine at a steep discount in emerging markets, part of its plan to make sure that people most vulnerable to the life-threatening disease will have access to the immunization.

The cost for Qdenga in Indonesia will be about one-third its European price, far lower than many other innovative vaccines, Takeda Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber said in an interview. It will also sell the shot at a discount in Brazil, one of the largest countries where the disease is endemic to approve the vaccine.

Qdenga is one of the first innovative vaccines that primarily targets developing countries, Weber said, and it’s difficult to ensure access without cutting the cost.