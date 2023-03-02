  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – The United States is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to four U.S. officials and other sources.

The consultations, which are still at a preliminary stage, are intended to drum up support from a range of countries, especially those in the wealthy Group of Seven, to coordinate support for any possible restrictions.

It was not clear what specific sanctions Washington will propose.

