A half-century has passed since the birth of fully “made in Japan” jeans, produced using a domestically made fabric.
Their story began in the Kojima area of Kurashiki, a city in Okayama Prefecture, where a small sewing factory began making jeans by imitating vintage American clothing.
High-quality and unique domestic jeans are now produced mainly in Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures and sold across the nation.
