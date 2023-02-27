  • Maruo Hifuku initially made jeans at its factory using fabric produced in the United States. | BIG JOHN / VIA CHUGOKU SHIMBUN
A half-century has passed since the birth of fully “made in Japan” jeans, produced using a domestically made fabric.

Their story began in the Kojima area of Kurashiki, a city in Okayama Prefecture, where a small sewing factory began making jeans by imitating vintage American clothing.

High-quality and unique domestic jeans are now produced mainly in Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures and sold across the nation.

