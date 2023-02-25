When Tanzanian climate activists posed as delivery couriers to get into energy firm TotalEnergies’ Dar es Salaam office and hand over a placard against a new oil pipeline, they were so fearful of reprisals they had a getaway car waiting.

“We asked (a secretary) to take it to the person in charge, and then we left right away because it could be super dangerous. That’s how we do our work here,” said Rehema Peter, founder of the Tanzanian Partnership for Green Future climate group.

That same fear has led the group to do much of their work online, with climate activists in Tanzania and beyond turning to strategies from anonymized digital petitions to secure messaging apps to speak out safely.