The president of Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group acknowledged corporate responsibility for suspected bid-rigging on contracts for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, NHK and other local media reported.

Dentsu President Hiroshi Igarashi made the comments during questioning by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office, NHK said Saturday, citing a source it did not name. Officials for Dentsu and Tokyo prosecutors could not immediately be reached for comment outside of office hours.

The Fair Trade Commission is making final arrangements to file a criminal charge against six companies, including Dentsu, for suspected violation of antitrust laws, NHK said. The indictments could come as soon as Tuesday, broadcaster NTV reported separately.