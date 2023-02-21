  • A man snorkels in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' near Lady Elliot Island, on the Great Barrier Reef, northeast of Bundaberg town in Queensland, Australia. U.N. member states on Monday launched two weeks of negotiations aimed at finally reaching a treaty meant to protect and preserve vast areas of the world's oceans. | REUTERS
LONDON – Delegates from up to 193 U.N. member states will start talks in New York on Monday in an effort to wrap up negotiations on a long-awaited treaty to protect the world’s oceans from overfishing, pollution and other threats.

The high seas — areas lying beyond countries’ exclusive economic zones — make up nearly two-thirds of the world’s oceans, which means a global agreement is needed on how to preserve and manage the waters and their biodiversity.

“Humanity has been waging a senseless and self-defeating war on nature, and the ocean is on the front lines of the battle,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month as he called on nations to conclude the delayed negotiations.

