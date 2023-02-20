  • Attendants wave Ukrainian national flags as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers an online speech at Toyo University in Tokyo on July 4. | REUTERS
    Attendants wave Ukrainian national flags as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers an online speech at Toyo University in Tokyo on July 4. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not only brought war back to Europe, it has also sent shock waves across the Asia-Pacific, exacerbating fears — including in Japan — that a similar conflict could engulf the region.

While the war may be far from over, observers say that part of its impact will be how it is accelerating unprecedented shifts in Tokyo’s security policy while mitigating public and political opposition to changes in Japan’s defense posture.

“A year ago, Japan was already on its way to increasing defense spending, acquiring long-range missiles and expanding security partners beyond its core alliance with the United States,” said James D.J. Brown, a foreign policy expert and professor at Temple University, Japan. “These things are now happening faster.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED